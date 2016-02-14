FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nevada 77, Fresno State 72 (OT)
February 14, 2016 / 2:54 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior guard D.J. Fenner scored 24 points and freshman forward Cameron Oliver recorded a double-double to help Nevada beat Fresno State 77-72 in overtime Saturday evening at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Oliver had career highs of 20 points and 24 rebounds for Nevada (15-9, 7-5 Mountain West Conference). Senior guard Tyron Criswell had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior guard Marvelle Harris had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Fresno State (16-9, 7-5). Junior guard Jahmel Taylor and senior guard Cezar Guerrero scored 12 points apiece. Junior forward Cullen Russo had 11 points.

Fresno State mounted a 15-2 run to take a 19-11 lead midway through the opening half. Nevada responded with a 13-2 run to take a 24-21 lead and carried a 34-28 lead into the break.

Nevada staged a 13-0 run to go up 52-39 in the second half, but Fresno State stormed back to tie the game. The Bulldogs forced overtime after Harris made a 3-pointer with 1:06 to go in regulation.

Freshman guard Sam Bittner made a 3-pointer to help Fresno State start the extra session with a 7-2 run, but Nevada reclaimed the lead on two free throws by sophomore guard Eric Cooper Jr.

