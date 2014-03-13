Preview: Fresno State vs. New Mexico

New Mexico begins its pursuit of a third straight Mountain West Conference tournament title when it takes on Fresno State in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday in Las Vegas. The second-seeded Lobos utilized their trademark staunch defense to soar to the crown last season - holding opponents to an average of 50.7 points - before falling flat in a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. This year’s edition, led by senior stars Cameron Bairstow and Kendall Williams, fell just shy of its third consecutive regular season crown when it lost at No. 7 San Diego State in a battle for first Saturday.

The Lobos have lost just three times in nearly four months - all by three points or fewer - and took care of the Bulldogs 89-78 in Fresno on Jan. 18. That was part of a five-game losing streak for Fresno State, which has rebounded to go 9-2 in its last 11 games, including a comeback 61-59 win over Air Force in the first round Wednesday night. Tyler Johnson capped a 19-point effort with two 3-pointers with less than two minutes left as the seventh-seeded Bulldogs rallied from 15 points down in the final six minutes to stay alive.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (17-15): Johnson has carried the Bulldogs for much of the season, leading the team in scoring and rebounding, but his efforts Wednesday were even more notable given the struggles of many of his teammates. While Johnson was 6-of-12 from the field and hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds, the other four starters combined to go an unsightly 7-for-32. Guard Cezar Guerrero, who had 15 points against New Mexico in the first encounter, missed all six of his shots versus Air Force and is 4-for-26 from beyond the arc over a seven-game span.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (24-6): The loss to San Diego State hurt in more ways than one as it not only cost the Lobos the top spot in the league but they blew a late 16-point lead in the process, most of it going away after the Aztecs switched to a 1-3-1 zone that befuddled New Mexico. Bairstow and center Alex Kirk combined for 34 points on 13-of-18 shooting while Williams was held to seven points, which tied a season low. Bairstow made 14 free throws en route to 22 points in the win over the Bulldogs in January.

TIP-INS

1. Fresno State G Allen Huddleston scored 15 points - his high in a conference game this year - in the first-round win.

2. Bairstow, Kirk and Johnson were 1-2-3 in the league in field goal percentage.

3. The Lobos have held six straight opponents to 58 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 71, Fresno State 59