No. 20 New Mexico 93, Fresno State 77: Cameron Bairstow scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Lobos to a win in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Alex Kirk also scored 21 points for New Mexico (25-6), which will play Boise State in Friday’s semifinals. Kendall Williams collected 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds as the Lobos won their seventh straight MWC tourney game.

Allen Huddleston scored 18 points and Alex Davis added a career-high 17 to pace the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (17-16), who had won nine of their previous 11 games. Paul Watson contributed 16 points and Marvelle Harris had 13 in the setback.

New Mexico opened the game on a 14-3 run and received a 3-pointer from Cleveland Thomas at the buzzer to carry a 49-35 lead into halftime. A three-point play by Harris trimmed the Bulldogs’ deficit to 10 points with 15:17 remaining.

The Lobos stepped it up defensively from there, holding Fresno State to one point in nearly five minutes and going up 73-54 on Bairstow’s foul shot with 8:18 left. The Bulldogs never got closer than 12 points down the stretch and Bairstow helped put it away with a dunk to make it 86-71 with three minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bairstow reached the 20-point mark for the 20th time this season. ... Fresno State sharpshooter G Cezar Guerrero missed all seven of his 3-point tries and finished the tournament 2-for-19 from the floor. ... New Mexico had a 40-25 advantage on the boards and went 31-for-38 from the line, compared to 19-for-28 for the Bulldogs.