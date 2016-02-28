Fresno State 92, New Mexico 82

Fresno State guards Marvelle Harris and Julien Lewis combined for 53 points and 12 assists and the Bulldogs claimed a 92-82 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

Fresno State (20-9, 11-5 Mountain West) won for the fourth straight time and New Mexico (16-13, 9-7) lost its third in a row.

The Bulldogs were averaging 73.9 points per game but surpassed that with more than three minutes to go in the game.

Harris, Fresno’s leading scorer at 20.0 points per game, scored 32 on 10 of 22 from the field but struggled from beyond the arc, going 1 of 6. He did make 11 of 17 free throws.

Lewis finished with 21 points on 8 of 11 from the field. He did most of his damage from 3-point range, connecting on 5 of 6.

Guard Elijah Brown tried to keep the Lobos in the game single-handedly, but his 41 points were not enough. Brown was an efficient 13 of 23 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, but got little help.

Forward Tim Williams added 18 points for New Mexico.

The Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the game. Williams got the Lobos on the board with 17:33 left in the first half to ignite a 22-2 run as New Mexico opened a 13-point lead on guard Xavier Adams’ layup.

The Lobos maintained a double-digit lead until Lewis’ jumper made the score 35-26 with 4:08 left in the half. Six straight points pulled the Bulldogs within three.

A Harris jump shot helped Fresno go into halftime trailing 43-41.

Brown and Williams combined for 26 first-half points for the Lobos. Harris and forward Karachi Edo combined for 21 first-half points for the Bulldogs.

New Mexico held a tenuous lead in the early stages of the second half. Fresno took the lead for good when Harris made a layup with 8:42 remaining.