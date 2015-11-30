Preview: Fresno State at Oregon

Oregon and Fresno State, which have each opened with five straight wins, meet Monday in Eugene in a matchup between two teams that are trending in the right direction. The 23rd-ranked Ducks have recorded impressive wins over Baylor and Valparaiso, while the Bulldogs are off to their best start since opening 7-0 in 2006.

Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey is scoring a team-high 15.2 points per game on 57.9 percent shooting for Oregon, which has outscored their opponents by an average of 16.4 points while playing as well as anyone in the Pac-12. The Ducks should be challenged by upstart Fresno State, which was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West and features a deep rotation with eight players averaging at least 16.8 minutes. Oregon forward Jordan Bell and point guard Dylan Ennis are both out indefinitely due to foot injuries, but the Ducks have received a boost from 6-foot-10 junior college transfer Chris Boucher, who is averaging 12.4 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds. Oregon leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 62.6 points per game and will be focused on slowing down Fresno State guard Marvelle Harris, the Mountain West preseason player of the year.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (5-0): While Harris averages a team-high 20.2 points, the story of Fresno State’s early success has been the play of senior point guard Cezar Guerrero, who is shooting 58.6 percent from the field over the past three games, including 13-of-21 from 3-point range. Forward Torren Jones averages 11.8 points and a team-high 10 rebounds while providing some much-needed strength near the basket. Senior guard Julien Lewis, who has struggled early while playing an average of 17 minutes off the bench, missed Friday’s 80-59 win over Delaware State due to personal reasons but is expected to be available against Oregon.

ABOUT OREGON (5-0): Boucher, who has filled the void caused by Bell’s injury, continued his strong play with a school-record nine blocked shots along with 17 points and nine rebounds in the Ducks’ 91-68 victory against Arkansas State on Wednesday. Forward Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 26 points in a 73-67 win over Valparaiso but was unable to build on the performance and scored four points on 2-for-11 shooting against Arkansas State. The Ducks have the makings of a dominant frontcourt with Bell, Boucher, Elgin Cook, Dwayne Benjamin and Brooks, who is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds but shooting 1-of-14 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon is 80-13 at Matthew Knight Arena since the building opened in 2011.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since Dec. 10, 2011, when Oregon recorded a 74-70 home victory.

3. Fresno State has won 17 straight games when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Oregon 81, Fresno State 67