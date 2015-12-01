No. 15 Oregon 78, Fresno State 73

Forward Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds to lead No. 15 Oregon to a 78-73 victory over Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Monday.

Forward Chris Boucher and forward Elgin Cook added 14 points each while guard Tyler Dorsey had 12 as the Ducks moved to 6-0 on the season with each game at home. Oregon goes on the road for the first time Friday when it faces UNLV at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Guard Marvelle Harris scored 18 points to pace the Bulldogs (5-1).

The Ducks scored the first 11 points beginning when Cook and Dorsey each made a layup. Boucher made a free throw and Cook converted a three-point play to put Oregon on top 8-0.

Dorsey added a 3-pointer before guard Lionel Ellison scored the first Fresno State points nearly five minutes into the game.

The Ducks stretched their lead to 34-20 on a free throw by Brooks with 1:29 left in the first half and took a 37-25 halftime lead on a jumper by guard Casey Benson.

Oregon went ahead 55-36 on a three-pointer by Boucher with 14:16 left. The Ducks led 70-52 on a basket by Brooks, but the Bulldogs followed with 11 straight points to get within 70-63 on a bucket by Harris with 3:28 to go.

Harris added a 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining to get Fresno State within 72-68. Brooks answered with a layup for Oregon with 1:19 to play.