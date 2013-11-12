Preview: Fresno State at Pittsburgh

Jamie Dixon has two months to figure out his Pittsburgh team prior to its first ever ACC contest, and the second of those evaluations comes Tuesday against visiting Fresno State. The Panthers scored 88 points in a season-opening victory against Savannah State, but that does little to prepare them for their new conference. “We’ve got experienced guys and we’ve got young guys,” Dixon said after the opener. “I could sit here and give you a speech … (but) these guys have got to be ready to play.”

The Bulldogs played a much stronger opponent in their opener, and needed an Allen Huddleston 3-pointer from just inside half-court in overtime to escape with a 98-97 victory over California-Irvine. Marvelle Harris dropped 30 points after averaging 7.4 points per game as a freshman, and Oklahoma State transfer Cezar Guerrero came up with 23 in the opener. “Really proud of the way my guys hung tough against a well-coached tourney team,” coach Rodney Terry said of his Bulldogs, who made 14-of-30 3-pointers in the victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (1-0): Paul Watson, a three-star recruit, had 18 points and in 36 minutes in his college debut. Senior guard Tyler Johnson looks poised to improve his scoring numbers for third straight season after going for 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. After Pittsburgh, the Bulldogs return home to play two games against California public schools, before traveling to face Pacific, an NCAA tournament qualifier last season.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (1-0): Six players scored in double-digits for the Panthers against Savannah State, including senior Lamar Patterson and freshman James Robinson. Rutgers transfer Derrick Randall started in place of suspended senior Talib Zanna (violation of team rules) and had 12 points and 12 rebounds. “He’s a good rebounder,” Dixon said of Randall, who will likely return to the bench with the return of the Zanna for this game. “He’s good pretty good hands, and finishes better than anybody anticipated.”

TIP-INS

1. The Pirates will open ACC play Jan. 4 at North Carolina State.

2. This is the first meeting between the teams.

3. The Panthers are 102-3 against nonconference opponents at the Petersen Events Center.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 78, Fresno State 70