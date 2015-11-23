FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresno State 82, Rice 65
#US College Basketball
November 23, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

Fresno State 82, Rice 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fresno State 82, Rice 65

Marvelle Harris totaled 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds to lead Fresno State to its fourth straight win in a 82-65 blowout of Rice in the Roundball Showcase on Sunday at Tudor Field House in Houston, Texas.

Harris, a senior guard who was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, moved into 14th place on the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring list with 1,390 points, passing Mike McFerson.

Fresno State (4-0) snapped a five-game losing streak against Rice dating back to 2003 and is enjoying its best start since 2006.

Junior guard/forward Paul Watson scored 15 points, redshirt senior guard Cezar Guerrero added 15 off the bench, and junior forward Karachi Edo had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who shot 55.3 percent (26-of-47).

Freshman guard Marcus Evans amassed 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds for Rice (0-4), which is off to its worst start since 2007.

Owls redshirt sophomore guard/forward Egor Koulechov, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, had 18 points and five rebounds while junior center Andrew Drone kicked in 10 points off the bench.

The Bulldogs led 39-32 at halftime.

