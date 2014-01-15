Preview: Fresno State at San Diego State

No. 11 San Diego State carries a 13-game winning streak into Wednesday’s home game against Fresno State, which is slowly making progress under third-year coach Rodney Terry. While the Bulldogs have lost three of their first four games in Mountain West play, the Aztecs are climbing up the national rankings behind a stifling defense. San Diego State boasts the nation’s top field goal defense at 35.7 percent and should improve on that figure against one of the league’s worst shooting teams.

Fresno State could take a lesson from San Diego State, which has reinvented itself under 15th-year coach Steve Fisher and reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four years. The Bulldogs lack the size to be a factor in this year’s conference race and remain mired in a lengthy rebuilding project while seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. Fresno State has struggled on the boards without 6-9 forward Braeden Anderson - out for the season after a September auto accident - and ranks last in the league with a minus-3.8 rebounding margin.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (8-9, 1-3 Mountain West): Sophomore guard Marvelle Harris has given the Bulldogs hope for the future while leading the team in scoring (15.6) and minutes (34.6), and serving as the team’s second-best rebounder (5.2). “The kid is coming out playing like a monster,” senior guard Tyler Johnson told the Fresno Bee. “He doesn’t look like a young kid when he’s out there.” Johnson, who is 21 points away from becoming the 30th player to score 1,000 points in program history, averages 14.5 points and scored 14 in last season’s 75-53 loss to the Aztecs.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (14-1, 3-0): The Aztecs have held nine of their last 10 opponents to 66 points or less, but they’re also dangerous on the offensive end. Forward Winston Shepard is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last six games, and freshman Matt Shrigley broke out of a mini-slump by scoring 13 points in Sunday’s 79-72 win at Air Force. Guard Xavier Thames averages a team-high 16.2 points while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range for the Aztecs, whose only loss came against top-ranked Arizona on Nov. 14.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State leads the all-time series 56-48, including six straight wins.

2. SDSU has won 37 straight games against teams from the state of California, dating back to Dec. 2, 2009.

3. The Aztecs have won 106 straight games when leading with five minutes to play.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 73, Fresno State 58