No. 11 San Diego State 68, Fresno State 60: Xavier Thames scored 28 points and the Aztecs withstood an upset bid by the visiting Bulldogs.

Winston Shepard scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Josh Davis collected 13 rebounds for San Diego State (15-1, 4-0 Mountain West), which possesses the second-longest winning streak in school history at 14. Thames made eight of his 13 shots, including three 3-pointers, and the Aztecs won despite going without a field goal in the final eight minutes.

Tyler Johnson led Fresno State (8-10, 1-4) with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Marvelle Harris finished with 11 points after shooting 3-for-12 from the field. Cezar Guerrero chipped in nine points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who have lost seven straight against the Aztecs.

San Diego State was held to 31.3 percent shooting in the first half, and Harris’ 3-pointer with 11 seconds left gave the Bulldogs a 32-31 lead at the break. The Aztecs had just one assist in the first half before using a 12-2 run to pull ahead by eight with eight minutes to play.

Guerrero made two free throws to cut the deficit to 60-56 with 3:26 remaining, but San Diego State converted eight of its final 12 free throw attempts to secure its 38th straight win against teams from California. JJ O’Brien had seven points and eight rebounds for the Aztecs, whose only loss came against top-ranked Arizona on Nov. 14.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fresno State, which entered the game with a minus-11.7 rebounding margin in league play, won the battle of the boards 38-37. … Johnson shot 8-for-16 and became the 30th player to score 1,000 career points in Fresno State history. … The Aztecs have won 107 straight games when leading with five minutes to play.