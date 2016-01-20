San Diego State 73, Fresno State 67

Sophomore guard Trey Kell scored a career-high 27 points to help San Diego State beat visiting Fresno State 73-67 in overtime Tuesday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.

Freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley and freshman forward Zylan Cheatham scored 11 points apiece for San Diego State (13-6, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Senior forward Skylar Spencer had 11 rebounds.

Junior forward Karachi Edo had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Fresno State (12-7, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Torren Jones scored 13 points. Senior guard Marvelle Harris, who went in averaging 19.8 points per game, was held to 12 points on 4-of-20 shooting.

San Diego State staged an early 8-0 run to take a 15-6 lead. The Aztecs went up 29-19 on a layup by Kell and carried a 34-26 lead into the break.

Fresno State cut the deficit to three midway through the second half, but the Aztecs scored the next five points to go up by eight. Fresno State rallied once more to tie the game on a 3-pointer by senior guard Cezar Guerrero with one second remaining, sending the game to overtime.

Kell made three free throws and a big 3-pointer in overtime to help the Aztecs prevail.