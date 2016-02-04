San Jose State 65, Fresno State 53

Senior forward Frank Rogers scored 17 points to help San Jose State record a 65-53 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday in Mountain West play at San Jose, Calif.

Freshman guard Brandon Clarke had 14 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the Spartans (8-15, 3-8) won their second straight game. Freshman forward Cody Schwartz and junior guard Isaac Thornton added 12 points apiece.

Senior guard Cezar Guerrero scored 12 points and junior forward Karachi Edo added 11 for the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4). Senior guard Marvelle Harris struggled through a horrific shooting performance and made 2 of 16 shots while scoring seven points, well below his team-leading 19.2 average.

Fresno State trailed by one at halftime and inched ahead at 35-33 after a 3-pointer by Guerrero with 14:16 remaining. The Spartans answered with the next six points and wouldn’t trail again while ending a five-game losing streak against Fresno State.

Clarke’s layup gave San Jose State a 51-43 advantage with 4:52 left before Bulldogs junior forward Paul Watson hit a 3-pointer and junior forward Cullen Russo added a basket to trim the Spartans’ lead to three.

Thornton answered with a three-point play and Rogers and Thornton each made two free throws to boost the lead to 10 with 1:31 remaining. Fresno State didn’t get closer than nine the rest of the way.

San Jose State held a seven-point lead after a dunk by Clarke with 7:30 left in the first half before the Bulldogs went on a 13-2 surge to take a 22-18 advantage. Thornton drained a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left as the Spartans took a 24-23 halftime lead.