Preview: Fresno State at Texas Tech

After winning its last two games in the final minute, Texas Tech will aim for a less stressful finish Wednesday when the Red Raiders host Fresno State. Guard Devaugntah Williams scored with 2.2 seconds left to give Texas Tech a 46-44 win over Auburn last Wednesday, just three days after Robert Turner’s late free throw sealed a 63-62 win over Air Force. Williams averages a team-high 11.8 points for the Red Raiders, who rank last in the Big 12 in scoring at 66.5 points per game.

Fresno State began the season with hopes of contending in the Mountain West Conference, but the Bulldogs have struggled without junior point guard Cezar Guerrero, who is out until Dec. 20 due to an NCAA eligibility issue. After losing six of their first seven games, the Bulldogs have shown improvement in back-to-back wins over UC Irvine and Cal State Bakersfield. Four players average in double figures, including guard Marvelle Harris, who leads the team in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (6.1).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Fox College Sports Central

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (3-6): The Bulldogs have three Texas natives on their roster, including guard Julien Lewis, who is second on the team in scoring (13.3) and has scored in double figures in seven of nine games. Paul Watson, the team’s most versatile player, is looking for a bounce-back effort after missing all six of his shots and scoring two points in Saturday’s 63-61 win over Bakersfield. The injury-depleted Bulldogs are thin in the frontcourt, where forward Alex Davis is out for another few weeks due to a high ankle sprain.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (5-1): Three Red Raiders are averaging in double figures in scoring, including Williams, Turner (10.8) and Norense Odiase (10.5), who is shooting 63.9 percent from the field. Odiase has combined with fellow freshman Zach Smith to average a combined 12.7 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who have outrebounded their last four opponents. The backcourt is led by Turner and Williams, who is shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 14-of-22 from 3-point range.

1. Texas Tech is 112-15 in non-conference home games since 1999.

2. Fresno State is 9-49 when trailing at halftime under coach Rodney Terry.

3. The teams are meeting for the first time since 1996, when Texas Tech recorded a 111-101 victory in San Diego.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 67, Fresno State 56