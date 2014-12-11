Texas Tech 73, Fresno State 56: Devaugntah Williams scored 17 points and Justin Gray added a career-high 16 as the Red Raiders used a dominant second half to get past the visiting Bulldogs.

Toddrick Gotcher registered 13 points and five rebounds while Norense Odiase chipped in eight points for Texas Tech (6-1), which opened the second half with a 21-5 run and cruised to its fifth straight win. The Red Raiders forced 17 turnovers and held the Bulldogs to 5-of-20 shooting from 3-point range.

Fresno State (3-7) saw its modest two-game winning streak come to an end despite getting 17 points from Marvelle Harris. Karachi Edo collected 13 points and six rebounds while Terrell Carter II added eight points for the Bulldogs, who began the second half by missing 14 of their first 15 shots.

Harris scored 11 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer with under a minute left to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 34-31 at the break. The Red Raiders quickly took control after intermission and moved ahead 55-36 when Randy Onwuasor drained two free throws with 8:11 remaining.

Fresno State, playing without suspended point guard Cezar Guerrero, never came closer than 14 in the final minutes. Williams was 3-of-5 from 3-point range and has shot 17-of-27 through seven games for the Red Raiders, who have begun the season with six straight wins at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fresno State G Julien Lewis, a transfer from Texas who made a last-second basket in the final second to beat the Red Raiders on March 9, 2013, missed six of seven shots and scored two points. … The victory gave Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith a winning record at the school at 20-19. … Guerrero is out until Dec. 20 due to an NCAA eligibility issue for Fresno State, which fell to 9-50 when trailing at halftime under coach Rodney Terry.