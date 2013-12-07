Preview: Fresno State at Utah

Utah looks to bounce back from its first defeat of the season when it hosts Fresno State on Saturday. The Utes rolled off six straight victories by an average of 33.8 points before suffering a 69-67 loss at Boise State on Tuesday. Fresno State is seeking its first three-game winning streak of the season after registering back-to-back overtime victories over Cal State Bakersfield and Northern Arizona.

The Bulldogs hope to get guard Tyler Johnson back in the lineup as their third-leading scorer (14.3) and top rebounder (8.2) missed the two victories with a foot injury. Utah is averaging 87.3 points, and the season-low output against Boise State was sabotaged by poor performances from 3-point range (7-of-29) and the free-throw line (8-of-15). “It comes down to free throws,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said afterward. “We didn’t shoot a high-enough percentage there to get things done.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (6-3): Guard Marvelle Harris has emerged as an offensive force, scoring 26 or more points three times while averaging a team-leading 18. Harris already has made more 3-pointers this season (18) than all of last year, when he connected on 17 while averaging 7.4 points. Point guard Cezar Guerrero (14.7 points, 4.6 assists), guard Allen Huddleston (11.9) and forward Paul Watson (11.6) also are averaging in double digits.

ABOUT UTAH (6-1): Forward Jordan Loveridge and guard Delon Wright have fueled the Utes’ strong start. Loveridge is posting team-best averages of 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and has scored 24 or more points on two occasions, while Wright has scored in double figures in all seven games while averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 steals. Guard Brandon Taylor (11.3) also is scoring in double digits and has made a team-best 13 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won nine of the 13 previous meetings.

2. Utes F Renan Lenz has blocked 18 shots overall– and four on three occasions.

3. Guerrero, a transfer from Oklahoma State, has scored in double digits in all nine of Fresno State’s games.

PREDICTION: Utah 78, Fresno State 73