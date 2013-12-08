(Updated: CORRECTS time to 4:29 in graph 4)

Utah 90, Fresno State 77: Delon Wright set career highs with 23 points and 12 assists to lead the Utes past the visiting Bulldogs.

Renan Lenz tallied 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Utah (7-1), which shot 59.6 percent from the field. Jordan Loveridge contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds, Brandon Taylor had 12 and six assists and Jeremy Olsen added 12 points.

Marvelle Harris scored 22 points off the bench before fouling out with 5:42 to play for Fresno State (6-4). Paul Watson added 20 points and Cezar Guerrero tallied 16.

The Utes had a nine-point lead just past the midway point of the second half before Wright scored 11 consecutive Utah points in less than three minutes to stretch the margin to 75-59 with 7:04 to go. The Bulldogs were within nine after a 3-pointer by Alex Davis with 4:29 to play before the Utes pulled away.

Harris had 16 first-half points but Fresno State trailed 40-39 at the break. The Utes scored the first six of the second half before the Bulldogs crept within 56-52 on a 3-pointer by Guerrero with just over 13 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah has scored 90 or more points three times this season. … Bulldogs G Tyler Johnson (foot) missed his third consecutive game. … Dakarai Tucker with 10 points also scored in double digits for the Utes.