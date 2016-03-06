Fresno State 86, Utah State 85

Marvelle Harris had 34 points to become Fresno State’s career scoring leader and the Bulldogs erased an 18-point deficit to ruin Senior Night in Logan, Utah, with a wild 86-85 victory over Utah State on Saturday.

Harris drilled two free throws with 20.3 seconds left to give Fresno State an 84-83 lead. Julien Lewis made two from the line to extend the advantage to 86-83 before the Aggies’ Jalen Moore was fouled by Lewis while attempting a 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left.

Moore made the first two free throws. After a Fresno State timeout, he missed the third, barely catching iron.

Harris missed two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining, but Moore grabbed the rebound and threw it away as time expired.

Harris added six rebounds, five assists and four steals. The 6-foot-4 guard, who scored 20 or more points for the ninth straight game, has 1,954 career points -- surpassing Melvin Ely’s record of 1,951 set in 2002.

Karachi Edo, Cullen Russo and Lewis scored 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs (22-9, 13-5 Mountain West), who shot 50.8 percent from the floor. Fresno State has won six straight and is the No. 2 seed in next week’s MWC tournament.

Chris Smith scored 18 points in his final home game. Moore had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Julion Pearre added 16 points for Utah State (15-14, 7-11).

The Aggies led 24-20 before unleashing a 15-1 run -- highlighted by Moore’s three-point play and capped by Darius Perkins’ 3-pointer -- before settling for a 42-31 lead at the break.