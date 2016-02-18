Fresno State 79, Wyoming 75

Senior guard Marvelle Harris scored 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-point shots to lead Fresno State to a 79-75 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday in Mountain West play at Laramie, Wyo.

Harris was 7 of 8 from behind the arc and the Bulldogs (17-9, 8-5) made a season-high 15 on 22 attempts while winning for the fifth time in seven games. Junior forward Cullen Russo added 17 points and 10 rebounds and junior guard Jahmel Taylor scored 14 as Fresno State swept the Cowboys for the first time since 1994.

Junior guard Jason McManamen set career highs of 28 points and eight 3-pointers for the Cowboys (12-15, 5-9), who have lost six of their last eight contests. Senior guard Josh Adams added 16 points and eight assists.

Wyoming battled back from an 18-point second-half deficit to trail 63-57 after a 3-pointer by Adams with 4:06 left. A short time later, Adams scored on a layup to cap an 8-0 run to bring the Cowboys within 68-67 with 1:57 to play but Taylor knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game to start Fresno State’s decisive 8-0 surge.

Wyoming moved within four points on McManamen’s fifth 3-pointer with 17:51 remaining before Fresno State dominated the next five-plus minutes. Russo scored five straight points and Harris knocked down a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 50-38 and Harris drilled his seventh 3-pointer to make it a 16-point margin with 13:14 to play.

Senior guard Julien Lewis hit two free throws to cap the 15-1 burst and increase Fresno State’s lead to 57-39 with 12:39 to play. The Cowboys answered with nine consecutive points with sophomore guard Alexander Aka Gorski’s hitting a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to nine before Lewis drained a 3-pointer to end the Bulldogs’ drought.

Harris drained three 3-pointers during an 11-0 burst that provided the Bulldogs with a 23-15 lead with 8:50 left in the first half. Wyoming rallied to take a 30-29 advantage on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Jeremy Lieberman with 4:18 remaining before Fresno State finished with eight consecutive points to hold a 39-33 lead at the break.

Fresno State played without junior forwards Paul Watson (calf) and Karachi Edo (wrist).