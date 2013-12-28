Preview: Furman at California

The injury bug has hit California, which will be without guards Ricky Kreklow and Jabari Bird when the Golden Bears host Furman on Saturday. Bird, averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a sprained right ankle in California’s 68-54 loss at Creighton last Sunday. Freshman Sam Singer will see more playing time in place of Bird and Kreklow, who is out for the next four-to-six weeks with a right hand injury.

One game after facing one of the nation’s top scorers in Doug McDermott, the Golden Bears will look to slow down Furman point guard Stephen Croone. The sophomore averages 21.2 points on 53.2 percent shooting and scored a career-high 40 points in an 86-83 win over Liberty on Dec. 20. Croone, who became the first Furman player since 1972 to score 40 in a game, faces a tough matchup against California’s Justin Cobbs, who leads the Golden Bears in points (13.8) and assists (74).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT FURMAN (5-6): Fans are interested to see how Croone follows up his 40-point effort, but the key player against California will likely be 6-9 forward Kendrec Ferrara, who is averaging 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. Ferrara, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half against Liberty, will look to neutralize the talented California frontcourt while avoiding foul trouble. Guard Larry Wideman has started all 11 games and averages 12 points for the Paladins, who were picked to finish ninth in the Southern Conference preseason media poll.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (8-4): Forward Richard Solomon gave the Golden Bears a scare when he left Sunday’s game limping with three minutes to play, but he’s expected to be at full strength against the Paladins. Solomon (11.4 points, 10.1 rebounds) and fellow forward David Kravish have been impressive, but the Golden Bears need more production from their backcourt. “We’re not shooting the ball very well,” said coach Mike Montgomery. “We’ve got some work to do just to get into an offensive rhythm so guys can make plays.”

TIP-INS

1. The teams met once before on Dec. 19, 2006, when California cruised to an 84-50 win at Haas Pavilion.

2. Furman freshman G William Gates, Jr., whose father starred in the documentary “Hoop Dreams,” is averaging 10.6 points while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

3. California is 42-6 in non-conference home games under Montgomery.

PREDICTION: California 79, Furman 64