California 90, Furman 60
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
December 29, 2013 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

California 90, Furman 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

California 90, Furman 60: Jeff Powers scored a career-high 18 points on six 3-pointers as the Golden Bears closed out their nonconference schedule with a convincing win over the visiting Paladins.

Justin Cobbs and Tyrone Wallace added 18 points apiece for California (9-4), which led 43-25 at halftime and was never threatened after the break. Richard Solomon collected 10 points and 12 rebounds while Jordan Mathews chipped in 10 points.

William Gates Jr. scored 13 points while Larry Wideman and Stephen Croone added 11 apiece for Furman (5-7). Croone, who entered the game averaging 21.2 points and scored a career-high 40 points against Liberty on Dec. 20, missed 12 of his 17 shots from the field.

California played without injured guards Ricky Kreklow and Jabari Bird, but the Golden Bears shot 60.7 percent from the field and had little trouble with the Paladins. Kreklow is out for the next four to six weeks with a right hand injury while Bird is expected to miss several weeks due to a sprained right ankle.

Powers had scored a total of two points in California’s first 12 games and was 0-for-4 from 3-point range for the season before making six of his seven shots from beyond the arc against the Paladins. Cobbs was 9-for-13 from the field for the Golden Bears, who committed just five turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California completed the nonconference portion of its regular-season schedule with at least nine wins for the third time in six years under coach Mike Montgomery. … Golden Bears F David Kravish had eight points and five rebounds. … California improved to 43-6 in nonconference home games under Montgomery.

