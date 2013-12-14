Preview: Furman at Clemson

Coming off a loss in its first road game of the season, Clemson stands a very good chance at getting back on track on Saturday when it eyes its 30th straight win over in-state rival Furman. The Tigers, who lost 74-68 at Arkansas last weekend, have only played two schools more often than the Paladins (South Carolina and Wake Forest). However, Clemson has won every meeting between the schools since dropping a home game to the Paladins on Jan. 25, 1978, prevailing by an average of 13.6 points.

Only five of the contests during the streak have been decided by five points or fewer, which does not bode well for a Furman team that has struggled away from home. Prior to defeating Presbyterian 74-59 last Saturday, the Paladins had dropped their first three road contests by an average of 28.7 points. Furman responded to that victory by bottoming out in a 97-93 home setback against Mars Hill – its first loss to a Division II opponent since 1997.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FURMAN (4-5): The Paladins scored their most points since 2005 against Mars Hill, but the team that entered the contest as the Southern Conference’s top foul shooting team did itself no favors, going 19-for-35 after shooting 75 percent or better in seven of their first eight games. Furman committed 33 fouls and gave up 11 3-pointers – the fourth time an opponent has hit at least that many. Stephen Croone (20.4 points) has topped the 20-point plateau six times in nine games and ranks second in the conference in scoring.

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-2): K.J. McDaniels scored a career-high 27 points against Arkansas and has blossomed in his junior season, leading the team in scoring (18.2 points), rebounds (6.9), steals (1.1) and blocks (an ACC-best 2.9). Earlier this season, the 6-6 forward became only the second player in school history to amass at least 20 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks in consecutive games (Tree Rollins, 1975). McDaniels has scored 20 or more points in six games, tied for second in the ACC behind Duke freshman Jabari Parker.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson leads the country in scoring defense (53.6 points) and is tied for seventh in free-throw percentage (78.2).

2. The Tigers have held three opponents to 50 points or fewer and are 22-2 in such games under coach Brad Brownell.

3. With two blocks against the Razorbacks, McDaniels moved into sole possession of 10th place on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Clemson 80, Furman 51