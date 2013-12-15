Clemson 71, Furman 35: Jordan Roper scored 13 of his season-high 16 points in the first half as the Tigers cruised to their 30th consecutive victory over the visiting Paladins.

Devin Coleman and K.J. McDaniels each added 12 points while Landry Nnoko pulled down 11 rebounds for Clemson (8-2), which hasn’t lost to Furman since 1978. The Tigers, who entered Saturday as the top scoring defense in the country, held their third opponent this season to 40 points or fewer.

Kendrec Ferrara finished with 10 points for the Paladins (4-6), who have lost four of their five road games by an average of 30.5 points. Stephen Croone – the Southern Conference’s second-leading scorer – had nine points, 11 below his season average.

Following a jumper by Croone that moved Furman within four with about seven minutes remaining in the first half, Roper drained back-to-back 3-pointers and scored eight straight points during a 17-0 surge that put the game out of reach. Croone ended the Paladins’ scoring drought on a jumper right before the break.

Croone opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer, but Clemson held Furman to one field goal over the next 10-plus minutes as the Tigers continued to stretch the margin to as much as 38 in the second half. Clemson improved to 23-2 in games in which it holds the opponent to 50 points or fewer in four seasons under coach Brad Brownell.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers lead the all-time series 99-51. … Furman scored 93 points in Tuesday’s loss to Division II Mars Hill. … Clemson freshman C Sidy Djitte grabbed 10 rebounds for the second straight game as the Tigers enjoyed a 37-23 advantage on the glass.