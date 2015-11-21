FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 19 UConn 83, Furman 58
#US College Basketball
November 21, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

No. 19 UConn 83, Furman 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 19 UConn 83, Furman 58

Forward Shonn Miller scored 18 points and freshman guard Jalen Adams added a career-high 14 off the bench as No. 19 UConn rolled to an 83-58 win over Furman on Saturday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.

The Huskies improved to 3-0 as they wore down the Paladins (2-2) with their size and athleticism, holding Furman to 34.8 percent shooting. The Huskies began the game with a 12-1 run and held a double-digit lead throughout. For the Huskies, the bench did much of the heavy lifting with Adams leading the charge in his third college game shooting 6-of-10 from the floor with six assists. Guard Rodney Purvis added 13 points for the Huskies, who play Michigan in Bermuda at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday.

For Furman, forward Matt Rafferty scored 15 points and forward Geoff Beans added 14.

UConn’s defense smothered Furman as it held the Paladins to only one 2-point field goal in the first half and 16 points in the paint the entire game. The Paladins shot 20 percent, 1 of 8 on 2-pointers, in the first half as the Huskies led 39-19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
