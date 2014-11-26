Preview: Furman at Duke

Duke’s 111-game winning streak in non-conference home games isn’t likely to be challenged when the No. 2 Blue Devils host Furman on Wednesday. The Blue Devils have trailed for only 29 seconds through their first five games — all double-digit wins — and claimed the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic title with wins over Temple and Stanford behind tournament MVP Quinn Cook. The Paladins are making their first road trip of the season and have dropped two of their first three contests, including a 58-55 loss to UC Davis on Saturday. Duke has been dominant inside thanks to center Jahlil Okafor, who was named the ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time after averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in three victories last week. The Blue Devils have shot an impressive 51.8 percent from the floor and should have success against a Furman team that ranks near the bottom of the NCAA defensively, allowing opponents to shoot 47.8 percent. The teams are meeting for the eighth time but have not squared off since 1965; Furman’s only victory in the series came in 1951.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT FURMAN (1-2): The Paladins returned three starters from last season’s 9-21 team, including point guard Stephen Croone, who was an All-Southern Conference selection after averaging 19.1 points a year ago. Croone (13.5) is the only player averaging double figures through three games, though sophomore forward Kris Acox (9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds) has been productive in the post and freshman guard Daniel Fowler (9.0 points) has shown glimpses of being an offensive threat. The Paladins have done a good job of getting to the foul line and have outscored their opponents 50-22 at the line despite shooting just 63.3 percent there.

ABOUT DUKE (5-0): The Blue Devils have developed an impressive defensive identity early in the season, holding all five of their opponents under 25 percent shooting from 3-point range and forcing double-digit turnovers in each contest. That’s despite starting three freshmen in Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones — and at least two of those freshmen have scored in double figures in each of the first five games. Cook (17 points) is the leading scorer, but Okafor (15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds) and Winslow (15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds) have done plenty of damage at the offensive end and Jones (9.2 points, 5.0 assists) has found ways to score despite struggling with his shot early on.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has collected 15 or more offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

2. The Blue Devils have won 35 straight at home overall, and both that streak and their non-conference home winning streak are the longest in the nation.

3. Furman is 86-230 all-time against current ACC teams and has not defeated a team from the conference since a 79-74 overtime win during the 2000-01 season.

PREDICTION: Duke 89, Furman 56