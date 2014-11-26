No. 2 Duke 93, Furman 54: Freshman Jahlil Okafor scored a career-high 24 points on 12-of-14 shooting as the Blue Devils ran their winning streak in non-conference home games to 112 games.

Amile Jefferson collected 16 points and 12 rebounds and Matt Jones scored 13 points off the bench for Duke (6-0), whose 36 straight home wins mark the longest active streak in the nation. Quinn Cook added 11 points and Tyus Jones dished out seven assists for the Blue Devils, who shot 57.6 percent from the floor.

K Ferrara scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting to lead Furman (1-3), which shot 33.9 percent overall. Point guard Stephen Croone struggled to 12 points on 4-of-15 from the floor and had only one assist compared to four of the Paladins’ 14 turnovers.

Duke scored the first 13 points as Furman missed its first seven shots before a Kris Acox layup ended the drought with 5:07 elapsed. Matt Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 burst as the Blue Devils stretched it out to 29-8 and Allen knocked down a 3 in the final seconds of the half to send Duke to the break up 50-22.

The lead hit 54-24 on Jefferson’s layup off a feed from Jones with 17:40 left, and the margin only dipped below 30 once more — on Croone’s three-point play a little over a minute later — before Okafor scored consecutive buckets to make it 60-27. The lead reached its widest point at 88-45 after Cook and Semi Ojeleye hit 3-pointers and Allen knocked down a jumper during an 8-0 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke has trailed for only 29 seconds through its first six games. … The Blue Devils have forced double-digit turnovers in every game this season. … Furman went 6-for-18 from 3-point range, the first team to shoot better than 25 percent from outside the arc against Duke.