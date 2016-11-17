Preview: Furman at Georgia

Yante Maten is the only returning player at a Power 5 Conference school to average at least 16 points and eight rebounds a season ago, and the Georgia junior is off to a similarly strong start to 2016-17 as the Bulldogs host Furman on Thursday in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. Maten is averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games, giving Georgia a powerful inside threat as the Bulldogs look to be a factor in the SEC race.

Maten has posted 32 games with double-figures scoring, 12 games with double-figures rebounding and 11 double-doubles since the start of last season, a 36-game span. “Usually, it’s about boxing out and going to get it,” Maten said after Georgia’s 60-46 victory over UNC-Asheville on Monday, during which he pulled down nine rebounds. “You can pretty much break it down to that right there.” After Thursday, the Bulldogs will play George Washington on Monday in Kansas City, followed by a Tuesday matchup against either No. 8 Kansas or UAB. The Paladins snapped UAB’s 26-game home winning streak Monday, getting a career-high 23 points from Daniel Fowler in an 84-74 victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3.

ABOUT FURMAN (1-1): Fowler fell three rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double Monday as the Paladins rebounded from a season-opening 73-71 defeat to Presbyterian. Devin Sibley, Furman’s top returning scorer from last season (12.1), averaged 19.4 points per game in his final eight contests last winter and has scored 39 points in the first two games of 2016-17. The Paladins, who shot 15-of-24 from 3-point range to spark Monday’s victory, return four starters from last season’s team that finished 19-16.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-1): All-SEC guard J.J. Frazier became the 47th player in school history to score 1,000 career points, crossing the threshold with 18 points Monday. The Bulldogs were sharp on both ends of the floor against Asheville following a sluggish season-opening loss at Clemson, recording assists on 17 of their first 22 baskets and holding Asheville scoreless for the final 3:12 of the first half. Forward Derek Ogbeide has provided 7.5 points per game while shooting 63.6 percent through the season’s first week.

TIP-INS

1. Bulldogs coach Mark Fox earned his 250th career victory Monday; he is 127-104 in his eighth season at Georgia.

2. Maten is 240 points shy of joining Frazier on Georgia’s 1,000-point list.

3. Fowler is averaging 18.5 points through two games while recording 15 assists and just three turnovers.

PREDICTION: Georgia 73, Furman 63