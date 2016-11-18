Georgia struggles to shake off Furman

Yante Maten and J.J. Frazier combined for 55 points, leading Georgia past Furman 84-78 Thursday in a CBE Hall of Fame Classic game at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Frazier finished with 28 points. He made four 3-pointers and went 10 of 11 from the foul line. Maten added 27 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who have bounced back from an opening loss to Clemson with two straight wins.

It took a while before Georgia could put away the plucky Paladins (1-2). Jordan Lyons connected on a 3-pointer to give Furman its first lead, 48-47, with 12 minutes to play in the second half. Georgia answered with a 9-1 run and finally began to gain separation in the final five minutes.

Frazier scored four consecutive points, and Mike Edwards threw down a powerful one-handed dunk on a break to put the Bulldogs up 73-63 with just over two minutes to play.

Senior forward Kris Acox led the Paladins with 17 points, and junior guard Daniel Fowler added 16 points and five assists. Junior guard Devin Sibley had 14 points.

Georgia used a 16-9 run, capped by a Frazier jumper, to build a 32-23 lead late in the first half. Furman hung tough, though, and went into halftime trailing by only 36-31. Maten and Frazier combined for 28 of Georgia's 36 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs shot 52.8 percent from the field overall and outscored the Paladins 23-14 at the foul line. Furman made 50 percent of its field-goal attempts.