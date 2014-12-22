Preview: Furman at Minnesota

Minnesotalooks to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hosts Furman on Monday. The Golden Gophers havebeen red-hot, winning their last five by double digits and averaginga 23-point margin of victory over that span. Conversely, the Paladins have been going the other way, dropping three in a row and six of their last seven - with five of those six losses coming onthe road.Furmanhas been a bit of a one-man show, with junior Stephen Crooneleading the team in scoring (18.1 ppg), assists (2.5) and steals(2.2), although Geoff Beans adds a second scoring threat with 13.4 points. Minnesota, by contrast, has three double-digitscorers and six players overall averaging 8.8 points or more. AndreHollins leads the way with 14.6, followed closely by CarlosMorris (12.5) and Maurice Walker (11.5).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FURMAN (2-7): Furman coachNiko Medved isn’t blind to his team’s schedule and how difficult itis and won’t be upset with his squad after such a difficult start tothe season, although he’s certainly trying to win every contest. But with so many road games against so manyhigh-profile schools (Duke, Minnesota, TCU), the Paladins are boundto have their troubles. Medved is looking for a solid effort and anattempt to get better in preparation for the Southern Conferenceseason. “We’re going to be in a lot of these games,” he toldThe Greenville News. “I‘m disappointed, but I believe the thingsthat cost us are correctable. This team’s going to continue to getbetter and better and will find a way to break through.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (9-2): There washope that international freshman big man Gaston Diedhiou would makehis Minnesota debut in the Gophers’ last game against Seattle onFriday. But since Diedhiou had just become eligible earlier that day,with his English proficiency test score being approved, coach RichardPitino wanted to wait, leading many to speculate that the 6-9 powerforward could see the court for the first time against Furman. “I‘mnot real tough but I need a guy to practice first before I‘m going toplay him,” Pitino told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I knoweverybody is wondering why I didn’t play Gas — you’ve got topractice like once before I play you in a game. Maybe I‘m a stickler.You’ve got to know one play. Just one.”

TIP-INS

1. Furman has a 2-19 recordagainst the current members of the Big Ten, with the Paladins’ lastwin against such a foe coming in 1975 against Illinois.

2. Minnesota has scored 80 ormore points in five straight games, something it hadn’t donesince December 2009.

3. The Golden Gophers lead thenation in assists per game with 20.1 and are second in steals at 12.1.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 82, Furman64