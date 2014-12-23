FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota 86, Furman 76
December 23, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota 86, Furman 76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS “a season-high” to lede Light editing throughout recap)

Minnesota 86, Furman 76: Joey King scored a season-high 19 points to lead a balanced Gophers attack as they pulled away late for a home win over the Paladins.

DeAndre Mathieu added 16 points, seven assists and five steals for Minnesota (10-2), which improved to 8-0 at home. Nate Mason scored 14 points off the bench, hitting 4-of-5 from 3-point range, while Maurice Walker chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Stephen Croone had a game-high 25 points to lead Furman (2-8), while Kendrec Ferrara added 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Geoff Beans contributed 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Daniel Fowler had 13 points, five assists and three steals.

The Gophers led throughout the first half, though Furman stayed close for a while, trailing by just five with 8:29 to go in the half. But an 11-0 run by Minnesota pushed the advantage to 16 with 5:11 to play, although the Paladins rallied back to within seven by halftime.

It was close throughout the second half, and Furman finally took its first lead on Beans’ 3-pointer with 7:54 to play, which started a string of 10 lead changes over the next four minutes. The game was tied with 3:12 left, but Mathieu had a pair of layups sandwiching a Mason 3-pointer to push the Gophers’ advantage to seven with 44 seconds to go and the Paladins never threatened again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota shot 52.5 percent from the field, but hit just 6-of-19 from 3-point range. … The Golden Gophers won the rebound battle 38-31, grabbing 15 offensive boards in the process. … Minnesota finished with 15 steals among its 19 turnovers forced.

