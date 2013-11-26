Preview: Furman at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech looks to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when it hosts Furman on Tuesday. The Hokies fell 96-77 to No. 1 Michigan State in the semi finals of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic before losing 68-67 to Seton Hall in the consolation game. Virginia Tech collapsed in the final two minutes against the Pirates, missing the front end of a crucial one-and-one before botching an inbounds pass with a few seconds remaining to seal its fate.

Coach James Johnson admitted the Hokies failed to execute in the most crucial part of the game.“We didn’t make the winning plays down the stretch that needed to be made,” he said. “It’s a game we should’ve won.” Furman also comes into the contest on a two-game losing skid following setbacks to Florida Gulf Coast and College of Charleston and hopes to even up the all-time series with the Hokies at 13 games apiece with a victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 3

ABOUT FURMAN (2-2): Stephen Croone leads the team in scoring at 21 ppg and has made 24-of-27 free throws. Freshman forward Kris Acox, who went to high school in Iceland, grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in the loss to College of Charleston. The Paladins have not shot 50 percent or higher from the floor in any game this season and were held to 20-of-58 shooting in their last encounter.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-3): Jarell Eddie has led the Hokies in scoring in four of six games this season and averages 18 ppg. Four Hokies average double figures in scoring as Ben Emelogu (14.3), Adam Smith (13.5) and C.J. Barksdale (11) join Eddie in that category. Virginia Tech is sixth in the nation in three point field goal percentage, knocking down 46.9 percent of its attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech has won the last four games against Furman, topping the 100-point plateau in two of the contests.

2. The Hokies are ranked 24th in the country with 6.83 blocks per game.

3. Furman’s last win over Virginia Tech came on Feb. 19, 1963.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 78, Furman 67