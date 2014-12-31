Preview: George Mason at Oklahoma

No. 21 Oklahoma looks to continue its homecourt dominance and end non-conference play on an upswing Wednesday, when it hosts George Mason. The Sooners have won their first five home games by an average of 26.4 points and are 107-4 in their last 111 meetings with non-conference foes at Lloyd Noble Center. Balance has been a central theme in Oklahoma’s 8-3 start as four starters – Buddy Hield, Isaiah Cousins, TaShawn Thomas and Ryan Spangler – average double figures in scoring.

Spangler ranks second in the Big 12 and 40th in the country with 8.8 rebounds, helping Oklahoma pull down 29.4 defensive boards per game – fourth in the nation. And there are plenty of opportunities for rebounds as the Sooners limit opponents to 36.5 percent shooting. The Patriots have won three in a row and feature center Shevon Thompson, who averages 12.7 points while ranking sixth in the nation with 11.3 rebounds.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (5-6): Thompson, who is second in the nation with 5.2 offensive rebounds, made 26-of-37 shots from the field in his last three contests - averaging 22 points during that span. Guard Patrick Holloway leads the Patriots in scoring at 12.8 points but is 17-for-55 in his last five games. George Mason averages 10.2 assists, last in the Atlantic 10.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-3): Hield is the Sooners’ top scorer at 15.5 points and does not hesitate to shoot from long-range, hitting 37.3 percent of his 3-point tries while leading the Big 12 in attempts (83). Spangler (61.8 percent) and Thomas (58.3) are tops in the league in field-goal percentage, while the former averages a conference-leading 6.7 defensive rebounds. Two of Oklahoma’s losses have come against ranked teams - a 69-56 setback to fourth-ranked Wisconsin on Nov. 28 and a 69-67 defeat against No. 19 Washington on Dec. 20.

TIP-INS

1. The Sooners set a Division I record with a 39-0 run during their 85-51 rout of Weber State on Dec. 22.

2. Oklahoma beat the Patriots 81-66 in the only previous meeting between the schools on Dec. 12, 2013.

3. Four of George Mason’s defeats have been by eight points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 78, George Mason 62