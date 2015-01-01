(Updated: CHANGES “nine” to “8 1/2” in graph 2 ADDS “freshman” in front of Jackson and “a season-high” in front of his steals in graph 3 ADDS “freshman” in front of Lattin in graph 4 CHANGES “eight minutes” to “7:45” in first sentence and “1:31” to “1 1/2” in second sentence of graph 4 ADDS context to end of second note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 21 Oklahoma 61, George Mason 43: Buddy Hield scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half as the host Sooners concluded non-conference play with their fifth victory in six games.

Hield sparked Oklahoma (9-3), scoring 13 points in the final 8 1/2 minutes of the first half as the Sooners overcame a sluggish start. Isaiah Cousins added 11 points while TaShawn Thomas contributed nine points and seven rebounds despite being hindered by foul trouble.

Shevon Thompson scored nine points to go with 11 rebounds for the Patriots (5-7) and freshman Isaiah Jackson added nine points and a season-high four steals. George Mason finished 0-of-14 from 3-point range and shot a season-worst 29.5 percent as its three-game winning streak ended.

Oklahoma missed 11 of its first 15 shots as George Mason built a 9-8 lead eight minutes in, but freshman Khadeem Lattin’s layup started a 12-2 surge that included a Hield 3-pointer and Dinjiyl Walker’s layup to put the Sooners ahead 20-11 with 7:45 to go before intermission. Hield scored 10 of Oklahoma’s next 17 points, with his 3-pointer extending Oklahoma’s lead to 37-19 with 1 ½ minutes left.

The Patriots scored the final four points of the half to trail 37-23 at the break, and drew within 43-31 on Vaughn Gray’s layup four minutes into the second half. The Sooners put it away from there, scoring nine of the next 11 points to go ahead 52-33 on Hield’s basket with 11:35 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lattin tied a season high with nine boards off the bench, helping the Sooners outrebound the Patriots 47-38. … Jackson has averaged 14.8 points in his past four games, more than double his season average (6.5). … The Sooners open Big 12 play Saturday at home against Baylor.