Preview: Oklahoma State vs. George Mason

Oklahoma State won its Charleston (S.C.) Classicopener Thursday, but lost two of its top three scorers to possible injuries. Startingguards Phil Forte and Jeff Newberry left early with arm issues, and theirstatus - particularly the former’s - is in question for Friday’s semifinalmatchup against George Mason at TD Arena.

Forte, a senior captain whoentered the eight-team tournament averaging a team-best 17 points, landed hardon his elbow in the first half of Thursday’s 69-52 victory over Towson and didn’tplay after halftime. Newberry, meanwhile, crashed to the court with six minutesremaining and missed the rest of the contest as trainers examined his rightarm. “We’re battling some stuff right now thatis amazing, but it’s part of the game and I love the challenge of it,” OklahomaState coach Travis Ford said in his post-game news conference. “I told our guysthat you don’t want anyone getting hurt, but hopefully we can get these guysback – nobody said it was going to be easy.” In the first semifinal, George Mason upended previouslyunbeaten Ole Miss 68-62 to advance.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0): With Forte andNewberry going down after scoring a combined 15 points, the Cowboys needed somebodyto step up, and reserves Chris Olivier and Jeffery Carroll answered the call. Olivier (18 points) and Carroll (17) had career-best scoring games as theycombined to hit 13-of-20 shots. Center Anthony Allen added three points, sixrebounds, three assists and six blocks Thursday.

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (1-2): Center Shevon Thompson stood tall for the Patriots on Thursday, scoring a game-high 19 points and grabbing 16 rebounds while accounting for three of the team’s seven blocked shots. Starting guards Jaire Grayer (15 points), Marquise Moore (12) and Otis Livingston II (10) also scored in double figures for George Mason, which hit season highs in scoring (68), field-goal percentage (49.1) and 3-pointers (six). The Patriots also enjoyed a commanding 44-29 advantage on the boards Thursday and are outrebounding foes by an average of seven per game.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to Sunday’s final against Virginia or Long Beach State.

2. Oklahoma State is3-0 for the seventh straight season.

3. The 7-foot Allen and the 6-11 Thompsonare seniors from Jamaica.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 70, George Mason 67