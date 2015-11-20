George Mason 71, Oklahoma St. 68 (OT)

Senior forward Marko Gujanicic made a pair of 3-pointers in overtime and lifted George Mason over Oklahoma State 71-68 in the Gildan Charleston Classic.

George Mason (2-2) will play in the championship game of the event in Charleston, S.C.

Oklahoma State plays Long Beach State in the other semifinal to set up Sunday’s title game.

Joe Burton tied the game with a 3 from the top of the key with 16 seconds left. Jeff Newberry led Oklahoma State (3-1) with 20 points and Chris Olivier added 19 points and five blocks.

George Mason had a season-high 11 3-pointers and Gujanicic had 15 points. Jaire Grayer had a career-high 23 points. Shevon Thompson had 20 points and 17 rebounds.