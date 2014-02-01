Preview: George Mason at Saint Louis

George Mason, still in search of its first win in Atlantic 10 play, hits the road to face No. 21 Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon. Patriots fans shouldn’t hold their breath on this one. The first place Billikens, the lone remaining undefeated team in the A-10, have won 13 straight games, the sixth-longest streak in the nation, and have won 20 of their last 22 games against conference opponents.

This is the first meeting between the schools. George Mason has had a week to prepare since losing to local rival George Washington 75-69 on Saturday in what is dubbed the “Revolutionary Rivalry.” Saint Louis, which is 11-1 at home this season, enters off an impressive 77-57 home victory over Richmond on Wednesday during which the Billikens held the Spiders to a season-low 31.7 percent shooting from the field.

TIME: 2:30 ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (7-13, 0-6 Atlantic 10): The Patriots have struggled badly in their first year in the A-10 after having unparalleled success in the Colonial Athletic Association. Guards Byron Allen (14.2 points per game) and Sherrod Wright (14) lead a veteran backcourt that also features Patrick Holloway, who ranks fifth in the A-10 in 3-point shooting (41.9). Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Jenkins, who is averaging 7.1 points and 6.5 rebounds, has won three consecutive A-10 Rookie of the Week awards.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (19-2, 6-0): The Billikens do it with defense, leading the A-10 in scoring defense (58 points per game), field goal percentage defense (38.2) and 3-point percentage defense (27.6). “That’s what we depend on, our defense,” senior guard Jordair Jett told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We look at it as a scoring option.” Senior forward Dwayne Evans (15) leads the team in scoring and rebounding (6.3) while Jett also is averaging in double figures (12.6) and leads the team in assists (4.8) and steals (1.5).

TIP-INS

1. The 19-2 record matches the Billikens’ best record after 21 games.

2. Evans, Jett and senior guard Mike McCall Jr. have all topped the 1,000-point mark in their careers.

3. Jenkins is averaging almost a double-double (12.5 points, 9.8 rebounds) in A-10 play.

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 75, George Mason 55