No. 21 Saint Louis 87, George Mason 81 (OT): Rob Loe scored 10 of his career-high 23 points in overtime as the host Billikens rallied for their 14th straight victory.

Jordair Jett finished with 18 points, Mike McCall Jr. scored 15 and Austin McBroom added 14 for Saint Louis (20-2, 7-0 Atlantic 10). Dwayne Evans chipped in with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Billikens, whose 20-2 start is the best in school history.

Senior guard Bryon Allen had a career-high 30 points for George Mason (7-14, 0-7), which lost its eighth straight game in its inaugural A-10 season. Patrick Holloway finished with 15 points, Erik Copes had 10 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Jenkins added eight points and eight rebounds for the Patriots.

The game see-sawed back-and-forth for most of the first 25 minutes with Saint Louis taking a slim 27-26 halftime lead on a 3-pointer by McCall. George Mason, which led by as many as seven points 60-53 on a 3-pointer by Allen with 7:38 remaining, led 68-65 before Loe nailed a 3-pointer with 44.1 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.

Loe then started overtime with another 3-pointer to put the Billikens ahead to stay. George Mason closed to within 75-74 on a drive by Allen with 2:15 left, but Loe answered with his third 3-pointer of the game to ignite a 6-2 run, and the Patriots never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Saint Louis 7-0 start in Atlantic 10 play is its best to start conference action since 1958-59 when the Billikens played in the Missouri Valley Conference. ... George Mason became just the second team in nine games to score 61 or more points against the Billikens. ... The 14-game win streak ties the longest in school history for Saint Louis.