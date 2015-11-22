Preview: Virginia vs. George Mason

Whatever coach Tony Bennett said following No. 6Virginia’s upset loss at George Washington on Monday, it’s clear his players werelistening. The Cavaliers have responded by reeling off back-to-back routs toopen the Charleston (S.C.) Classic and will face in-state rival George Mason onSunday in the eight-team tournament’s championship contest.

After shooting40.3 percent, including 5-of-20 from 3-point range, and scoring a season-low 68points in the five-point loss to the Colonials on Monday, Virginia has hit a blistering56.1 percent from the field, including 19-of-40 3-pointers, in dispatchingBradley (82-57) and Long Beach State (87-52). The Cavaliers now are eyeing theprogram’s third straight regular-season tournament title after winning theCorpus Christi Coastal Classic crown in 2013 and the Barclays Center Classicchampionship a year ago. “It (the loss to George Washington) was a good wake-up call,” guardMarial Shayok told the media following Friday night’s romp against Long Beach.“We know what we have to do to play Virginia basketball, (and that’s) toplay hard and play for one another.” In George Mason, Virginia willencounter another team that’s righted itself in Charleston, beating Power-5foes Ole Miss (68-63) and Oklahoma State (71-68 in overtime) after bringing a0-2 mark into the tourney.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (3-1): Fifth-year seniors MalcolmBrogdon (14 points, 3.3 assists per game) and Anthony Gill (12.5 points,team-high 6 rebounds) continue to set the tone for the Cavaliers, who haveeight players averaging at least 4.7 points. Meanwhile, the sophomore Shayok has provided a big lift sincehe was elevated into the starting lineup Thursday against Bradley, posting consecutivecareer scoring highs (10 and 17 points) while hitting 11-of-14 shots – including5-of-6 from 3-point range – and collecting eight rebounds and seven assists. Pacedby Gill, Brogdon (5 rebounds per game) and center Mike Tobey (5), Virginia isoutrebounding opponents by an average of 12.7 per game, including a plus-55 differentialin its three wins.

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (2-2): Despite Virginia’simpressive numbers, 6-11 Patriots center Shevon Thompson arguably has been thebest player in Charleston. The senior from Jamaica got things rolling with 19points and 16 rebounds Thursday against Ole Miss and followed with 20 and 17versus Oklahoma State, shooting a combined 17-of-24 from the floor in the twooutings. All five starters for the Patriots are averaging nine-or-more pointson the season, led by guard Jaire Grayer (14), Thompson (12.5) and guard OtisLivingston II (11).

1. Virginia has won seven of eight meetings withGeorge Mason, but the last was a 63-59 decision in a 2012-13 season-opening Patriots’ win inFairfax, Va.

2. The Cavaliers have scored at least 82 in allthree of their wins after topping 80 points only twice all of last season.

3. The Patriots connected on a season-high 113-pointers in 24 attempts against Oklahoma State after coming into the contesthaving hit 14-of-58 treys in their first three games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 76, George Mason 64