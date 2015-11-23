No. 6 Virginia 83, George Mason 66

Sixth-ranked Virginia knocked off in-state foe George Mason 83-66 Sunday night to capture the 2015 Charleston Classic title in Charleston, S.C.

The Cavaliers took home a took home a preseason tournament title for the third time in as many years.

Virginia (4-1) led by just eight points at halftime after George Mason shot better than 50 percent in the first 20 minutes, but the Cavaliers flexed their muscles in the second half to cruise to the 17-point win.

The Cavaliers put four players in double figures, with senior guard Malcolm Brogdon leading the way with a game-high 21 points. Guard London Perrantes, who was named tournament MVP, recorded a career-high assists 11 assists and added 16 points.

Forward Anthony Gill contributed 15 points for the Cavaliers.

Virginia shot 57.1 percent for the game and led by as many as 23 in the second half.

George Mason (2-3) put five players in double digits and was led by guard Jaire Grayer, who scored 16 points. Center Shevon Thompson and guard Otis Livingston II each had 11 points, and forward Marko Gujanicic and guard Marquise Moore scored 10 points apiece.

The Patriots got just eight points from their bench and shot 33 percent in the second half.

Virginia got 42 points in the paint and 23 points from its bench.