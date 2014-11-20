Preview: George Mason vs. West Virginia

West Virginia looks to continueits early-season success when it takes on George Mason in the openinground of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday.The Mountaineers have a pair of double-digit wins under their belt,with a solid mix of defense and rebounding leading the way. ThePatriots were stunned by Cornell in their season opener, followed bya three-point escape from Princeton on Sunday.Devin Williams and Juwan Slatenhave been a solid 1-2 scoring punch this season for Bob Huggins, eachaveraging 15 points. Williams has also led the Mountaineers with 13boards a contest, while Slaten is averaging five assists. West Virginiawill need to keep an eye on the Patriots’ Patrick Holloway, who hasbeen a one-man offensive show, averaging 20.5 points while no otherGeorge Mason player averages in double figures.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (1-1): Itcan’t make Paul Hewitt feel too good to know his team is just fourpoints away from an 0-2 start after beginning the season with twohome games. Now the Patriots have to win away from home and get moreconsistent in their play after an up-and-down showing in the victoryover Princeton. George Mason shot just 43.6 percent from the field inthe win, something that must improve, especially against a WestVirginia team that is solid on the glass and won’t give the Patriotsmany second chances.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (2-0): As youmight expect from a Huggins-coached team, the Mountaineers areaggressive defensively and on the glass. In fact, West Virginia hasgrabbed 56 offensive boards in two games, more than half of its totalof 99. This despite losing a number of frontcourt players toinjury, which opened the door for forward Jonathan Holton, who recorded hisfirst double-double with 18 points and 15 boards against Lafayette.“I just started to do what I do best — bring energy, be happy,stuff like that,” Holton told bluegoldnews.com. “I had the rightmindset that I was going to really go hard. I wasn’t going to take aplay off.”

TIP-INS

1. The Patriots have struggled atthe free-throw line this season, hitting just 53.7 percent throughtwo games.

2. The Mountaineers are forcing22 turnovers a game and averaging 25.5 points off turnovers.

3. The winner of this contestwill take on the winner of the New Mexico-Boston College game inFriday’s semifinals.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 82,George Mason 68