(Updated: CORRECTS West Virginia rebounds in note 2 CORRECTS 18-9 to 19-8 in note 2)

West Virginia 91, George Mason 65: Devin Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to an easy victory in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in San Juan.

Jonathan Holton also scored 16 and grabbed seven boards for West Virginia (3-0), which advanced to a semifinal date with Boston College on Friday. Juwan Staten added 13 points for the Mountaineers while Gary Browne and Elijah Macon chipped in nine points apiece.

Patrick Holloway led George Mason (1-2) with 17 points, hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Shevon Thompson contributed 14 points and six rebounds for the Patriots, who hit just 16-of-32 free throws and will meet New Mexico in Friday’s consolation round.

After an early Holloway 3-pointer gave George Mason a one-point lead, the Mountaineers went on a 12-2 run to go up 14-5. It was a five-point game midway through the half when West Virginia went on another run - this time a 14-4 spurt- before the Mountaineers closed the stanza on a 18-5 run to take a 26-point lead into intermission.

It was more of the same in the second half, with the lead swelling to 31 on Staten’s 3-pointer with 14:21 to go. Eleven different players scored for West Virginia, with six tallying at least seven points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: George Mason entered Thursday averaging nine turnovers, but committed 24 against the Mountaineers. … West Virginia won the battle of the boards 43-33, including an 19-8 advantage on the offensive glass. … Williams posted his third double-double in three games this season.