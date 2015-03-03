Preview: Georgetown at Butler

It’s the final week of the regular season in the Big East and Butler controls its own destiny for the No. 2 spot in the conference tournament. The 21st-ranked Bulldogs are a game up on Providence and Georgetown in the race for No. 2 behind Villanova and will face both teams this week, beginning by hosting the Hoyas on Tuesday. Georgetown fell a game back in the race with a loss at St. John’s over the weekend.

The top two finishers in the Big East standings sit out the first day of the tournament and are guaranteed to play one of the bottom four teams in the standings on Day 2. The Bulldogs and the Hoyas are already in solid position to earn an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament but will spend the next two weeks fighting for position with the rest of the 68 teams that hope to be playing deep into the month. Georgetown picked off Butler 61-59 at home on Jan. 17 thanks to Isaac Copeland’s 3-pointer in the final seconds, avenging a 64-58 loss to the Bulldogs during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 28.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (18-9, 10-6 Big East): The Hoyas are on the cusp of the Top-25 but let their guard down on Saturday at St. John’s in an 81-70 setback. D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera buried seven 3-pointers to match his season high of 29 points and earn himself a spot on the Big East weekly honor roll despite the loss but has not been quite as explosive against the Bulldogs. Smith-Rivera was held to 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting in the November meeting and went 4-of-11 from the field while turning the ball over three times in the January win.

ABOUT BUTLER (21-8, 11-5): The Bulldogs need to take the last two games to ensure second place due to their previous losses to both Georgetown and Providence, and they seem to be clicking at the right time. Butler has won its last two games by a combined 35 points and junior guard Kellen Dunham comes into Tuesday’s meeting just as hot as Smith-Rivera. Dunham is averaging 23 points on 56 percent shooting in the last two games while going 6-of-10 from beyond the arc and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

TIP-INS

1. Butler leads the Big East in scoring defense (60.9 points) while Georgetown ranks third (65.3).

2. Hoyas F L.J. Peak is 2-of-13 from the field in the last two games.

3. Bulldogs F Roosevelt Jones scored a career-high 28 points in the Jan. 17 meeting.

PREDICTION: Butler 65, Georgetown 62