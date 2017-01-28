Preview: Georgetown at Butler

No. 11 Butler had relied on scorching second halves in recent games, but got back to basics Wednesday at DePaul to achieve a program-first. The Bulldogs return home after two road victories and will try to maintain their spot atop the Big East standings when Georgetown visits Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Coming into the DePaul contest, Butler had trailed at the half in its last six games but used big offensive outbursts to come back and win five times. Against the Blue Demons, the defense took center stage, holding DePaul to 2-of-21 shooting to start the game and 29 percent for the game in the 61-54 victory. Butler improved to 7-2 in conference play and moved to the top of the league standings (tied with Villanova) - the latest that the Bulldogs have enjoyed a share of the Big East lead since joining in 2013-14. Georgetown snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday with a 71-51 thrashing of No. 16 Creighton behind 20 points and five assists by L.J. Peak as well as 18 points and five rebounds by Rodney Pryor.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-10, 3-6 Big East): The outing by Peak (16 points per game, 44.4 percent shooting) against the Bluejays raised his scoring average in conference games to 14.1 and his field-goal percentage to 37.8 percent. Peak shot 6-of-23 in the losses to Providence and Xavier prior to the DePaul game and in the Hoyas' three wins, Peak has 57 points on 18-of-37 shooting and 17 of-19 from the line. Pryor averages 18 points on 51.1 percent shooting with 52 3-pointers and a 43.3 percent mark beyond the arc.

ABOUT BUTLER (18-3, 7-2): Senior forward Andrew Chrabascz, coming off his first scoreless outing in 105 games, scored a game-high 16 points against the Blue Demons, who held the Bulldogs to a season-low 35.2 shooting percentage from the field. Senior guard Kethan Savage (7.8 points) added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelan Martin (team-high 16.3 points) provided 10 and 11, but the junior forward shot only 2-of-10 and is sitting at 34 percent in Big East games. Savage, a graduate transfer from George Washington, is averaging 12.7 points on 51 percent shooting in 23.8 minutes during Big East games.

TIP-INS

1. Martin scored 53 points in a two-game sweep over the Hoyas last year, including a career-high 35 points in an 87-76 win at Hinkle. Peak scored 36 points in two games for Georgetown.

2. With his performance against the Hoyas, Peak became the 46th Hoya all-time to reach the 1,000-point mark.

3. The Bulldogs' record of 18-3 is the team's best start since the 2008-09 team started 19-1.

PREDICTION: Butler 77, Georgetown 65