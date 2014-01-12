Georgetown 70, Butler 67 (OT): Aaron Bowen scored 11 points and had a steal and dunk with 54 seconds left in overtime that gave the visiting Hoyas the lead for good in the Big East Conference game.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and fives assists to lead Georgetown (11-4, 3-1), which was making its first appearance in famed Hinkle Fieldhouse. Markel Starks added 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 12.3 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.

Kellen Dunham scored a game-high 21 points, Khyle Marshall had 18 points and Andrew Chrabascz finished with a career-high 14 points for Butler (10-6, 0-4). It marks the first time since the 2004-05 season that the Bulldogs, who shot 33 percent from the floor and made 2-of-21 3-point attempts, have lost four straight games.

Georgetown, which entered the contest leading the Big East in field goal percentage defense (38.9) and 3-point percentage defense (28.9), moved out to an early 11-4 lead as the Bulldogs made just one of their first eight field tries. But Dunham and Marshall, who combined for 26 points before intermission, warmed up after that and Butler closed to within 34-29 at halftime despite being outscored 24-8 in the paint.

The Hoyas led by as many as nine points 50-41 on Smith-Rivera’s 3-pointer with seven minutes to go before Butler rallied to take a 60-57 lead thanks to five straight points by point guard Alex Barlow. Starks’ 3-pointer sent the game into overtime to set the stage for Bowen’s big steal and dunk which broke a 64-64 tie, and Georgetown sealed the win a few moments later on a Reggie Cameron layup following another steal by Bowen.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler fell to 1-4 in overtime games this season, the most losses in OT by any team in the nation. ... Georgetown C Joshua Smith, the Big East leader in field goal percentage (65.5 percent), missed his second straight game due to an academic issue. ... Hoyas F Jabril Trawick, who had started the previous 14 games and was averaging 7.1 points, also missed the game and is out indefinitely with a broken jaw suffered in 70-52 loss at Providence on Jan. 8.