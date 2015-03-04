Smith-Rivera leads Georgetown past Butler

INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgetown junior guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera grew up only a few miles north of Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.

It was a special opportunity for the Indianapolis native when he stepped to the free throw line with 6.2 seconds remaining, and the unranked Hoyas leading 21st-ranked Butler, 56-54.

He calmly sank two free throws, finishing with a game-best 16 points, and lifting Georgetown to a 60-54 victory on Tuesday.

Smith-Rivera rebounded a missed free throw by teammate Joshua Smith and was fouled. Smith-Rivera then made the two free throws, and after a Butler turnover, Hoyas guard Isaac Copeland iced it with two more free throws with 4.8 seconds left.

”It meant a lot to me to make those last two free throws,“ Smith-Rivera said. ”At that point, I knew I could be sealing the game. It meant a lot, too, to play well in front of a lot of people I grew up with.

“I had played in Hinkle in a high school regional tournament game and then again last year with Georgetown. On that last play, Kameron Woods kind of had the rebound, but he exposed the ball. In my mind, it was either get it, or I would have been in trouble, because coach tells me to sprint back on defense in that situation.”

Butler, which was only 10 of 22 from the line, got 15 points and 16 rebounds from forward Kameron Woods, and guard Alex Barlow added 13.

Georgetown coach John Thompson III was surprised by all the missed Butler free throws.

”Sometimes, it just happens,“ Thompson said. ”They usually don’t shoot like that. We were fortunate that happened, because they killed us on the boards, 39-20. That was horrible for us. We were very fortunate to win.

“That was a big-time win for us against an outstanding team. Butler is a team that does not make mistakes. They don’t hurt themselves. You have to come into this place and find a way. I thought we responded, even though it was not always pretty.”

Georgetown improved to 19-9, 11-6 in the Big East, and swept a two-game series with Butler. The Bulldogs fell to 21-9, 11-6.

Bulldogs’ forward Andrew Chrabascz made a 3-pointer at 3:01 to pull the Bulldogs within 54-52, but Smith-Rivera’s jumper with 1:55 to go made it 56-52. Butler got to within 56-54 on Barlow’s layup with 56 seconds remaining.

Guard Aaron Bowen’s 3-pointer from the left wing gave Georgetown a 52-47 lead with 4:13 left, only 27 seconds after Chrabascz missed two free throws that would have tied the game at 49.

Georgetown shot 46.5 percent (20 of 43). Butler shot 35.3 percent (18 of 61).

“We are really disappointed, but Georgetown is physical and active and made it tough for us to score,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. “We can play better than that, and we will. We tried to make it difficult for Smith-Rivera to score, but he made some plays.”

Barlow said Butler’s 15 turnovers that led to 19 Georgetown points were a huge factor.

“We could have executed better,” Barlow said.

Woods said Georgetown’s size made Butler’s task difficult.

“They challenged us with a lot of back cuts, and then we simply made too many turnovers,” Woods said.

The Hoyas used a 19-4 run from the 8:50 mark until 1:12 remained in the first half to erase a 17-11 deficit and create a 30-21 lead. Chrabascz sank a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to pull the Bulldogs to within 30-24 at halftime.

Freshman guard Tre Campbell had eight points and Smith-Rivera had five during Georgetown’s 19-4 blitz.

Butler, which led throughout most of the first 11 minutes, scored only seven points during the half’s final 9:46 -- a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw.

Guard Jabril Trawick scored the Hoyas’ first nine points and led his team in scoring during the first 20 minutes. Woods had seven points and seven rebounds to lead Butler’s first-half production.

The Bulldogs made only 9 of 27 first-half shots (33.3 percent), including 0 of 4 from their leading scorer, guard Kellen Dunham, who finished 3 of 12 for only eight points.

Georgetown was 12 of 21 from the field (57.1 percent). Butler outrebounded the Hoyas 17-11 during the opening 20 minutes but also was only 2 of 7 from the free throw line.

NOTES: After missing four games with a broken hand suffered in a Feb. 14 loss to Villanova, F Andrew Chrabascz returned to action, entering the game with 15:54 left in the first half. ... On Senior Night, senior G Jackson Aldridge started in place of G Kellen Dunham for Butler. Dunham entered after 2:49. ... The game featured the Big East’s top two teams in terms of rebounding margin -- Butler at No. 1 and Georgetown just behind.