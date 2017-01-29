Peak helps Georgetown jolt No. 11 Butler

INDIANAPOLIS -- Georgetown coach John Thompson III had a quick one-word answer for his team's blistering shooting percentage on Saturday night.

"Rhythm," Thomson said.

The Hoyas shot 72.7 percent in the second half en route to an 85-81 upset of No. 11 Butler in Big East action at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

"I think our guys made good decisions," said Thompson, whose team shot 63.8 percent overall. "We kept the ball moving. When you are move and cut, good things happen."

Three Georgetown players, L.J. Peak, Rodney Pryor and Jessie Govan, combined for 62 points. Peak scored 22 points, hitting 6 of 9 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Pryor and Govan each scored 20 as the Hoyas improved to 12-10 and 3-6.

The loss snapped a 14-game home winning streak by the Bulldogs (18-4, 7-3), who won the previous 11 at home this season.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgetown at Butler

"Give Georgetown credit, we knew they were playing well," Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. "We had no answer for them. It's disappointing. We have to find a way to play better or it's going to be a very long few weeks."

Kelan Martin scored 16 of his team-high 22 points to give the Bulldogs a 41-40 lead at halftime. Martin scored the final points of the half with a layup with 52 seconds left. However, Martin was limited by four fouls in the late going.

The two teams traded the lead back and forth much of the second half. Overall, the game was tied 10 times and there were 19 lead changes.

With the game tied at 63, Pryor, who was 8 of 14 from the field, hit three 3-pointers in a row to give the Hoyas (12-10, 3-6) a 72-65 lead. After Pryor hit his first 3, he picked up his fourth foul. Thompson went to put in a sub but there was not stoppage of play before Pryor hit two more 3s.

"I almost messed it up," Thompson said. "Rodney has consistently done that for us all year. We needed it at that point."

Yet the Bulldogs followed with a 7-0 run to tie it. Govan eventually scored a layup to put the Hoyas ahead for good at 76-74 with 4:05 left.

Govan sank a huge 3 at the shot clock buzzer to put the Hoyas ahead 82-77 with 1:05 to go. Govan hit 8 of 9 shots, including all 3-pointers.

"It was the only shot we could take then," Thompson said. "But Jessie is a very good shooter and he can make that."

After Andrew Chrabascz scored for Butler, Georgetown's Jonathan Mulmore converted a layup to put the Hoyas back up by five points with 17 seconds left. Kamar Baldwin missed a 3 for the Bulldogs. Chrabascz finished with 16 for the Bulldogs.

"It's a different matchup for us, but we didn't have near the same defensive presence as we did in the last game (against Seton Hall)," Holtmann said. "They had guys that made shots (Saturday night) that hadn't necessarily made a ton of them. We contributed to it (Georgetown's offensive success) and they deserve some credit for it."

Georgetown nailed 10 of 20 3-pointers. Butler was 7 of 18 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs shot 54.5 percent for the game.

The Hoyas held a slim lead much of the first half with their biggest advantage being pushed to seven points (22-15) midway through the half.

Tyler Lewis sank a 3-pointer to give Butler a 37-36 lead with 2:40 left in the half.

After missing its first five shots, Butler made 14 of 22 attempts the rest of the opening half. The Hoyas hit 14 of 25 shots in the first half. Both teams were 8 of 10 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs will host No. 16 Creighton on Tuesday night while Georgetown visits DePaul on the same day.

NOTES: The Bulldogs were averaging just 9.9 turnovers a game entering the contest. The Bulldogs committed nine. ... Georgetown now leads the all-time series 6-4. Butler had beaten host Georgetown 85-76 in overtime on Jan. 7. ... In the previous two games, the Georgetown bench averaged 26.0 points, 19.0 rebounds and 11.5 assists. The bench had 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists against Butler.