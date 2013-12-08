(Updated: CHANGE Colgate shooting to 32 percent 3RD graph)

Georgetown 61, Colgate 55: Joshua Smith recorded 14 points and five rebounds as the host Hoyas staved off the Raiders.

Markel Starks added 12 points and Nate Lubick had 10 for Georgetown (6-2), which overcame 1-of-15 shooting from 3-point range. Mikael Hopkins added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds while leading scorer D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera managed just four points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Austin Tillotson paced Colgate (4-3) with 21 points, making 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Murphy Burnatowski chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, who entered the game fifth in the nation in field-goal percentage, but made just 32 percent of their shots against the Hoyas.

After Georgetown ran out to a 10-3 lead midway through the first half, Tillotson made two 3-pointers to pull Colgate within 13-9 with 6:46 left in the first half. An Aaron Bowen free throw pushed Georgetown’s lead to 21-15 at halftime.

Smith’s three-point play extended the Hoyas’ cushion to 34-21 only 3:08 into the second half before Tillotson and Burnatowski spearheaded a 9-0 run as the Raiders cut their deficit to 43-38 with 9:30 to play. Colgate would get as close as four twice within the last 35 seconds, but Starks and Smith-Rivera sealed the game at the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown improves to 8-1 all-time against Colgate and has won the last seven meetings. … The Hoyas, who lead the Big East in field-goal percentage defense, have held each of their last three opponents under 50 points. … Colgate entering the game shooting 53.8 percent from the field.