FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgetown 61, Colgate 55
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Georgetown 61, Colgate 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGE Colgate shooting to 32 percent 3RD graph)

Georgetown 61, Colgate 55: Joshua Smith recorded 14 points and five rebounds as the host Hoyas staved off the Raiders.

Markel Starks added 12 points and Nate Lubick had 10 for Georgetown (6-2), which overcame 1-of-15 shooting from 3-point range. Mikael Hopkins added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds while leading scorer D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera managed just four points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Austin Tillotson paced Colgate (4-3) with 21 points, making 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Murphy Burnatowski chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, who entered the game fifth in the nation in field-goal percentage, but made just 32 percent of their shots against the Hoyas.

After Georgetown ran out to a 10-3 lead midway through the first half, Tillotson made two 3-pointers to pull Colgate within 13-9 with 6:46 left in the first half. An Aaron Bowen free throw pushed Georgetown’s lead to 21-15 at halftime.

Smith’s three-point play extended the Hoyas’ cushion to 34-21 only 3:08 into the second half before Tillotson and Burnatowski spearheaded a 9-0 run as the Raiders cut their deficit to 43-38 with 9:30 to play. Colgate would get as close as four twice within the last 35 seconds, but Starks and Smith-Rivera sealed the game at the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown improves to 8-1 all-time against Colgate and has won the last seven meetings. … The Hoyas, who lead the Big East in field-goal percentage defense, have held each of their last three opponents under 50 points. … Colgate entering the game shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.