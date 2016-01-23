Preview: Georgetown at Connecticut

Connecticut and Georgetown used to meet twice a season as charter members of the Big East, but conference realignment has made the former rivals only occasional combatants. The Huskies and the Hoyas will play for the first time in nearly three years when Georgetown heads to Connecticut on Saturday.

The winter storm bearing down on the East Coast will force the Hoyas to fly into Connecticut a day earlier than scheduled as they try to follow up a win over No. 6 Xavier on Tuesday. Georgetown shot 51 percent from the field in the 81-72 triumph as sophomore guard Tre Campbell busted out with a career-high 21 points. Georgetown could find it a little harder to score points against the Huskies, who are coming off a win in which they held Tulane to 25.9 percent from the field. Connecticut has allowed 60 or fewer point in each of its last three games and four of the last five.

TV: Noon, ET, CBS

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (12-7): Campbell averaged 3.5 points in his first 15 games this season but found his range against Xavier, burying 5-of-7 from 3-point range as part of a 7-of-11 shooting effort. The Washington D.C. native showed signs he was ready for that performance with a 4-of-5 effort at St. John’s on Jan. 13, but went scoreless against Villanova in the next game before bringing it back together against the Musketeers. Fellow guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera added 20 points on Tuesday and is averaging 20.4 points in the last five games.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (13-5): The Huskies are getting strong work from graduate transfers Shonn Miller and Sterling Gibbs, and Miller took over the team scoring lead (13.5 points) with 18 in the win over Tulane. Miller is proving to be the most consistent scoring threat for the team and has scored in double figures in 13 straight games while shooting a team-high 59.9 percent from the field. “We came out and wanted to play tough and play together,” Miller told reporters after Tuesday’s win. “We wanted to play with a lot of effort and energy. Then we started getting stops and started scoring, and we got into a rhythm offensively.”

TIP-INS

1. Smith-Rivera is one of the few players remaining from the last time the schools met, and he scored 14 points in a 79-78 double-overtime home win over the Huskies in that Feb. 27, 2013 meeting.

2. Gibbs followed up three straight 20-plus scoring efforts with six points on 0-of-5 shooting on Tuesday.

3. The Hoyas own a 35-29 lead in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 61, Georgetown 60