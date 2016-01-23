UConn 68, Georgetown 62

Guard Rodney Purvis, a 56 percent free-throw shooter for the season, hit two from the line with 17.7 seconds remaining and Connecticut held Georgetown scoreless the final 4:32 on the way to a 68-62 victory Saturday at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Purvis, who came off the bench to lead UConn with 17 points, stole the ball from center Jessie Govan and was fouled by guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera. The two free throws gave UConn (14-5) a 67-62 lead.

Georgetown (12-8) didn’t score after Smith-Rivera (12 points) hit a jumper to put the Hoyas ahead 62-60. Forward Reggie Cameron led the Hoyas with 13 points.

It was the first meeting between the two longtime Big East rivals since Feb. 27, 2013, a 79-78 double-overtime win for Georgetown at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Guard Sterling Gibbs scored 16 for UConn, which now has a three-game winning streak.

The Huskies missed 15 of their first 16 field-goal attempts to start the second half. When forward Shonn Miller (15 points) hit a jumper with 5:36 remaining, it was just the second shot to go down for the Huskies, yet they only trailed 60-58. Georgetown turned the ball over on its next possession and a fastbreak layup by Purvis tie the score.

Georgetown finished with 12 turnovers -- four in the last six minutes.

UConn’s offense, which sputtered against Tulane in its last game, came back to life in the first half against the Hoyas. Coach Kevin Ollie has been using Purvis as a spark off the bench recently and that is exactly what he provided, coming into the game early to replace starter Omar Calhoun.

Purvis attacked the basket and got fouled twice on drives, hitting 3 of 4 shots from the free-throw line. His dunk off a Georgetown turnover ended a 7-0 run that gave the Huskies a 14-11 lead.

UConn shot 50 percent overall and 50 percent from 3-point range (5-for-10) on the way to a 40-33 halftime lead. The Huskies had eight assists on 13 baskets.