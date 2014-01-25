Preview: Georgetown at Creighton

Georgetown coach John Thompson III stated after his team’s most recent loss that his squad was giving up too many key 3-pointers late in games. The Hoyas have little time to solve that problem as they start a difficult three-game stretch Saturday against the country’s top 3-point shooting team in No. 24 Creighton. The Bluejays set school and Big East records with a 21-of-35 performance from beyond the arc as they pummeled No. 5 Villanova 96-68 on Monday.

Creighton, which has won 11 of its last 12, made nine 3-pointers on its first nine possessions and had 14 by the break en route to its first true road victory over a ranked opponent since 1978. Georgetown, which will host Villanova and No. 3 Michigan State over the next week, suffered its third straight setback when it gave up two 3-pointers over the final 20 seconds of regulation and eventually lost in overtime to Marquette. ”Once again, we are giving up threes at key times … we are giving up threes to the guys that can make threes,” Thompson told reporters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-7, 3-4 Big East): The Hoyas have surrendered second-half leads of 17 points to Xavier, 10 to Seton Hall and seven to Marquette. Each comeback has been made easier in large part because Georgetown has allowed each opponent to shoot at least 40 percent beyond the arc – the first time the team has allowed three straight foes to reach that mark since the 2008-09 season. Markel Starks made a little bit of his own 3-point history against the Golden Eagles, hitting four to give him 139 for his career – the 10th-best mark in school annals.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (16-3, 6-1): Making the Bluejays’ 3-point barrage even more impressive was the fact that Providence held them to a season-low 4-of-19 beyond the arc in their previous game. Ethan Wragge hit his first seven attempts and led Creighton’s long-range assault with a career-high nine, tying Kyle Korver (2003) for the most in school history. “”It was a start like I’ve never seen before but I can’t say I‘m surprised because I’ve seen it in practice. I think he’s as good as a shooter as there is in the country,” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. With 2,688 career points, Creighton F Doug McDermott needs 16 more to move into sole possession of 20th place on the Division I all-time scoring list.

2. Georgetown hasn’t dropped four straight since losing five in a row to end the 2010-11 season.

3. Wragge is two 3-pointers shy of 300 for his career.

PREDICTION: Creighton 88, Georgetown 65