Preview: Georgetown at Creighton

Creighton looks to build off its first Big East victory of the season and beat a second straight storied program when No. 22 Georgetown visits on Saturday. The Bluejays snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 77-74 win over St. John’s on Wednesday after making 13-of-30 from 3-point range, and will need that type of effort to repay Georgetown for a blowout loss Jan. 3. The Hoyas had won four straight contests and six of seven before losing by 13 at home against Xavier on Tuesday.

Georgetown turned the ball over 17 times – its second most in any game this season – and shot 39.5 percent from the field against Xavier. “We didn’t execute offensively,” Hoyas coach John Thompson III told reporters, “and we kept looking for the quick fix, the quick one, two, pass, shot instead of changing sides of the court and making them work a little bit.” Creighton will look to James Milliken, who is averaging 14.5 points the last six games.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-6, 6-3 Big East): The Hoyas, who averaged 78 points during their win streak before being held to 53 against Xavier, are in the top four of the conference in scoring and field goal percentage overall. Guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera leads the team with 15.2 points and 3.5 assists per game while center Joshua Smith averages 12.5 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds. Freshman L.J. Peak averaged only 5.6 points over the previous five contests before recording 12 in Tuesday’s game.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (10-12, 1-8): Freshman forward Toby Hegner came off the bench for the first time in his career Wednesday before scoring a season-high 21 points to raise his average to 8.4 – second among active players on the team. Austin Chatman leads the Bluejays in scoring (11.0) and assists (4.0) while Isaiah Zierden (9.5 points) suffered a season-ending injury. Milliken has scored in double figures five times in the last six games after accomplishing that feat in two of his first 14 outings.

1. Creighton tops the Big East with 180 made 3-pointers while the Hoyas are eighth with 110.

2. Georgetown senior G Jabril Trawick is 8-of-13 from the field for a total of 27 points in two career games against Creighton.

3. The Bluejays have won 94 consecutive contests at home when registering at least 75 points.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 75, Creighton 68